ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Leicester men in court after kidnap and sexual assault charges

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have appeared in court after being charged with sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Leicestershire. Police said the woman was attacked in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alleged baby killer nurse makes further court appearance

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies has made a further appearance in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby 32, denies the murders and also denies 10 counts of attempted murder of babies during an alleged year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital Chester.Letby spoke only to confirm her identity during the 50-minute hearing, appearing via video link from a room at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.A videolink to Chester Crown Court showed what appeared to be around a dozen family members of the victims listening to the hearing with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police: Louisville man wanted on kidnapping, strangulation and assault charges arrested in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Louisville man wanted in Meade County, Kentucky, on charges of kidnapping, first-degree strangulation and first-degree assault, among other offenses, was arrested Wednesday in Paducah, police say. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a home on Old Friendship Road Wednesday morning after receiving information that...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sexual Assault#Police#Leicester Crown Court#Bbc East Midlands#Instagram
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three plead guilty to attacking doctor in Cardiff park but deny murder

Two men and a teenage girl have admitted attacking a doctor in a Cardiff city park, but deny his murder.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was violently assaulted in Bute Park in the early hours of July 20.The father-of-two suffered a severe brain injury and died of his injuries at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl are accused of Dr Jenkins’ murder and have previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.On the first day of their trial, at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday, the three pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).A jury has been sworn in and the case against the three will be opened on Tuesday, with the trial expected to take place over four weeks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVAL

Two suspects arrested in Medford after alleged kidnap and assault

The Medford Police Department took two Medford residents into custody yesterday for the brutal assault and kidnapping of a 31-year-old woman. MPD began investigating the incident on Jan. 11 after the victim was found to have suffered several facial injuries to the point her eyes were swollen shut. She had various head injuries which required stitches and staples, along with other bodily injuries as well, according to an MPD press release.
MEDFORD, OR
Chattanooga Daily News

18-year-old charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping after he allegedly beat a pregnant woman and kept her captive against her will

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, his name is Shylo Billings and he was taken into custody on Tuesday. The 18-year-old man is now charged with aggravated assault, viable fetus as victim, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property over $1,000. This unfortunate incident occurred around 7:08...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Murder suspect in front of crown court judge after pensioner killed in attack

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge for the first time accused of the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack.Vasile Culea was arrested after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire which also left her 88-year-old husband Ken with critical injuries.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Derby Crown Court in a blue sweatshirt on Tuesday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.The charges allege...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daniel Boulton trial: Murder accused encouraged police to shoot him

A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son encouraged armed police to shoot him during an arrest, a jury has heard. Daniel Boulton was arrested at Hallington House Farm, near Louth, on 1 June 2021, a day after killing Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson. A jury at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murdered Louise Smith, 16, ‘not supported fully’ by police after ‘rape by peer’

Murdered teenager Louise Smith may not have received appropriate support because of Covid-19 restrictions, a review of her care has found.Shane Mays, 30, from Havant Hampshire was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 25 years after being found guilty of killing the 16-year-old on VE Day 2020.Louise, who was training to be a veterinary nurse, was “brutally” killed in Havant Thicket, with her body defiled and burnt.The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard that Louise was “vulnerable”, suffered from anxiety and depression, and smoked cannabis.She had moved in with Mays and his wife, Chazlynn Jayne...
HOMELESS
BBC

Man dies after single punch to head at Leigh social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester. Paul Ologbose, 57, was injured during an altercation at a club on Kensington Drive, Leigh at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was taken to hospital with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy