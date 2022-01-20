Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts platform, and it has evolved into the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), software that runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. Ethereum is also the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with $147 billion invested on the platform. Not surprisingly, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% in the last three years.

Even so, Ethereum suffers from scalability issues. The network handles at most 30 transactions per second (TPS), and it takes six minutes for those transactions to achieve finality (i.e. to be irreversibly incorporated into the blockchain). As the platform has become more popular, the network congestion has caused speeds to slow and fees to rise. In fact, transaction fees have skyrocketed 720% in the last six months.

The Ethereum 2.0 update aims to solve that problem, but those benefits may not show up until 2023. In the meantime, other projects are gaining ground. For instance, programmable blockchains like Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) have generated significant interest among crypto enthusiasts, and both look like smart long-term investments. Here's why.

1. Cardano

Cardano is a smart contracts platform powered by the ADA token. Compared to other blockchain projects, the Cardano team has taken a more evidenced-based approached to development. New features are frequently submitted to academic journals, and the blockchain itself features the industry's first peer-reviewed consensus protocol: Ouroboros. Ouroboros is a type of proof of stake (PoS) protocol, a more eco-friendly consensus mechanism than the proof of work protocol used by Ethereum.

Of particular note, the Cardano project is divided into five stages, each focused on a particular set of features: foundation, decentralization, smart contracts, scalability, and governance. On Sept. 12., 2021, smart contracts went live on the platform as part of the third phase. And during the fourth phase -- set to begin in late 2022 or 2023 -- the consensus protocol will be upgraded to Ouroboros Hydra, a scaling solution that will divide the network load more efficiently, boosting its speed from its current 250 TPS to a theoretical 1 million TPS.

Assuming Cardano's development remains on course, the platform could see supercharged growth in the coming months and years. With smart contracts now live, dApps and DeFi products can be deployed on the blockchain, which makes it more useful to consumers. And the implementation of Hydra should supercharge its scalability, making the platform more popular with developers. Ultimately, as more people use products on the Cardano blockchain, demand for the ADA token will rise, pushing its price higher.

2. Avalanche

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform powered by the AVAX token. The blockchain is secured by snow protocols, a novel PoS consensus mechanism in which each node (computer) verifies transactions by repeatedly sampling a small subset of nodes (rather than every other node) until all are in agreement.

As a result, Avalanche is very fast. The network has been clocked at 4,500 TPS, and that figure could reach 20,000 TPS in time. Even more impressive, Avalanche finalizes transactions in less than a second, making it the fastest smart contracts platform as measured by time to finality, according to the developer team. Moreover, the blockchain is compatible with Solidity, the programming language used to code smart contracts on Ethereum. That means developers can easily port Ethereum dApps to Avalanche, a platform that offers better performance at one-tenth the cost.

Not surprisingly, Avalanche has caught the attention of developers and investors, and it currently ranks as the fourth-largest DeFi ecosystem, with $11.4 billion invested on the platform. Going forward, as products on the Avalanche blockchain continue to gain traction with the crypto community, demand for the AVAX token should rise, sending its price higher.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .