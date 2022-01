In recent years Ubisoft has been making some odd decisions with their IP, most notably their Tom Clancy games. Until a couple of months ago, Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher was relegated to guest spots as an NPC in the two most recent Ghost Recon games and Rainbow Six Siege and even a shitty mobile game, Elite Squad (which was shut down late last year). They’ve announced XDefiant – a free to play shooter that no one asked for and now, speaking of games no one asked for, they have dropped Rainbow Six Extraction. But hey, no one asked for Immortals: Fenyx Rising and that turned out to be pretty great, so maybe Extraction will be a pleasant surprise? Well, it’s surprising alright. But I wouldn’t call it “pleasant.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO