ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Chris Daughtry’s family shares how daughter died: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHa6B_0dqpnlYt00

( WJW ) – Singer Chris Daughtry and his family have shared the cause of death of his daughter, 25-year-old Hannah Price .

The family sent a statement to PEOPLE and several other outlets Wednesday, saying that Price died from suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

She was found dead at a home in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

The family’s statement said Price struggled with mental illness since a young age and spent years in and out of therapy and treatment centers. Hannah Price lost her biological father when he took his life in 2018.

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” according to the statement , which was also obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

Police rule fall that killed mother, toddler at San Diego stadium a murder-suicide

The statement went on to say that Price reached out to her family the day of her death, saying that she feared for her life after her boyfriend allegedly abused her physically.

When police got to the scene, Price told them that she was “OK.” Her boyfriend later found her dead and called 911, PEOPLE reported.

“We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately,” the family said in the statement.

Wichita bakery will stay open with new owner, same taste

Reports initially suggested that her death was a homicide but, at the time, District Attorney General Jared Effler said it had been too premature and “irresponsible” to consider the ruling.

Daughtry had been on tour at the time of Hannah’s death, leading the band to postpone all of their shows.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
State
Tennessee State
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSN News

Person shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been shot in south Wichita. The shooting took place in the 1700 block of South Dodge. According to Wichita police, they received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police say they found a person who had been shot. They […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
KSN News

KDHE reports second child COVID death in a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Kansas child’s death has been linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the death is in the 10-to-17-year-old age group. Last Wednesday, the KDHE reported a death in the 0-to-9-year-old age group. The two deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 pediatric deaths to eight in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KHP identifies men killed in morning crash near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men who died in a car crash early Monday morning. The victims are David Curtis, 54, of Wichita, and Ryan Davis, 45, of Medicine Lodge. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 42 and 119th Street […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick man dies in rollover crash in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal crash that killed a Sedgwick man Saturday night. Jacob Shrewsbury, 20, was traveling with another man in a car in the 10000 block of S. West Road. That is a rural road about a mile east of the city limits […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health#Wjw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KSN News

18-year-old ejected from car, suspected serious injuries

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash at 1:25 a.m. in Pawnee County has left an 18-year-old Macksville teen in serious condition. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joshua Mooney was about three miles north of Macksville, heading north on 40th Avenue, when he lost control and drove into a ditch. He then came back […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy