A new update has been released for Phasmophobia, bringing the game up to version 0.5.1.1. This one is on the smaller side, focusing mostly on fixes, as well as removing decorations from the Christmas event. However, there are some more exciting things to check out, as well. Notably, photos have gone through a number of changes. Now, players will have an easier time snapping pics, and a new priority system has been added for photo evidence. Nothing too substantial here, but plenty of strong quality-of-life improvements! Full patch notes from the game's official Steam page can be found below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO