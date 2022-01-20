Twenty One Pilots grab milestone 10th number-one hit on ‘Billboard’ Alternative chart

Everyone wished they could “turn back time/ to the good old days” after Twenty One Pilots wrapped up the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The iconic duo — Tyler Joseph and John Dun — headlined the 2022 show with performances of “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and other fan-favorite songs that can’t go un-played in a Twenty One Pilots set (including “Ride,” which Joseph sang while maneuvering his way up and down rows of audience members, with the help of security guards). But they also covered a few iconic songs… Joseph and Dun also nodded to other iconic artists, performing Elton John’s 1973 hit, “Bennie and the Jets” and blended “I’m Not Okay” by My Chemical Romance into their rendition of “Shy Away.” By the end of the set, Joseph ascended into the air from a platform in the middle of the floor.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO