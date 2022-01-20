ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twenty One Pilots grab milestone 10th number-one hit on ‘Billboard’ Alternative chart

Cover picture for the articleTwenty One Pilots have earned a new chart milestone thanks to “The Outside.”. The track, the current single off the duo’s new album, Scaled and Icy, has hit...

Twenty One Pilots Cover Elton John Classic During First Gig Of 2022: Watch

Twenty One Pilots may not set out on their Icy tour until later this year, but Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun tested out a new setlist over the weekend when they performed at the AT&T Playoff Playlist — an event curated to celebrate the College Football National Championship. The duo brought out all the hits during their hourlong set and also slid in a cover of My Chemical Romance's "I'm Not Okay" during "Shy Away," but that's not the only cover they treated fans to. While performing "Mulberry Street" off their latest album Scaled and Icy, TOP switched gears and started playing Elton John's 1973 classic "Bennie and the Jets" with Joseph on piano.
Glass Animals’ Hit ‘Heat Waves’ Sets New Billboard Chart Record

Glass Animals have started off 2022 with a recording-breaking milestone and first in their career. Today, their hit single “Heat Waves” climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, breaking the record for the longest climb to Top 5 in Hot 100 history at 51 weeks.
GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Hits No. 1 on Both Billboard Global Charts

GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” takes over as the biggest song in the world, bounding to No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 15). Plus, Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy” jumps 21-9 on the Global Excl. 200, reaching the top 10 for the first time.
‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Hits No.1 On Billboard 200 Chart

The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated musical film Encanto has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated January 15), as the album jumped from 7-1 in its sixth week on the list. It’s the first soundtrack to hit No.1 in more than two years – since Disney’s own Frozen II sat atop the list for one week, on the chart dated Dec. 14, 2019.
Twenty One Pilots Cover Iconic My Chemical Romance Song At ALTer EGO

Everyone wished they could “turn back time/ to the good old days” after Twenty One Pilots wrapped up the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The iconic duo — Tyler Joseph and John Dun — headlined the 2022 show with performances of “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and other fan-favorite songs that can’t go un-played in a Twenty One Pilots set (including “Ride,” which Joseph sang while maneuvering his way up and down rows of audience members, with the help of security guards). But they also covered a few iconic songs… Joseph and Dun also nodded to other iconic artists, performing Elton John’s 1973 hit, “Bennie and the Jets” and blended “I’m Not Okay” by My Chemical Romance into their rendition of “Shy Away.” By the end of the set, Joseph ascended into the air from a platform in the middle of the floor.
Watch Twenty One Pilots call Coldplay “big influences on us” and cover ‘Yellow’

Twenty One Pilots played a show at Los Angeles’ The Forum last night (January 15) and during the gig they covered Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ – watch footage below. The show was part of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO, with Twenty One Pilots sharing the stage with Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Willow and Kings Of Leon. During the gig, vocalist Tyler Joseph also took a moment to speak about Coldplay, who played before the duo.
Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
