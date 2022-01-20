ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

How do Harris County judges set bond? We asked a legal expert to explain

By Brooke Taylor
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

A mother is furious after learning her 15-year-old daughter's boyfriend, who is accused of shooting the girl 22 times, is home after bonding out of jail.

"That bond was a joke," Anna Machado, the victim's mother, said.

Frank Deleon, 17, was charged with murdering his girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez , after prosecutor's claim she found out he was cheating.

RELATED: 17-year-old boyfriend charged with murder of 15-year-old girl in SW Houston posts $250K bond

ABC13 reached out to our legal expert to figure out how this bond compares to the average bond for someone charged with murder.

"There used to be a bail schedule in Harris County, and that bail schedule called for a $50,000 bond for murder cases," legal expert Steve Shellist said. "Once the bail lawsuit happened, things were shook up a little bit. It's a little more individualized now."

Based on what judges have set bond at for defendants charged with murder historically in Harris County, which is $50,000, Shellist said $250,000 is considered a high bond.

"There's going to be other states out there that have much more conservative bail schedules, where they are harder on criminals," Shellist said. "Texas right now, you now have had some changes over time. I wouldn't say friendly towards criminals, but certainly more favorable."

Many may wonder how judges and magistrates ultimately make decisions on what amount to set bond to, especially when comparing cases.

Jeremiah Williams is an inmate accused of beating and sexually assaulting a Harris County sheriff's sergeant. Last month, a judge set his bond at $3.5 million. So, why was his bond set higher than a murder charge?

Shellist said the charges are just one factor that judges and magistrates will look at when setting bond.

READ MORE: Man charged with attacking 2 female joggers in west Harris County

"Of course, you think a murder, that's got to be worse than a sexual assault," Shellist said. "But that's only one part of the equation. You have got to look at their criminal history and dangers in the community."

Deleon has no prior criminal history, whereas Williams was previously charged with sexual assault and attempting sexual assault.

Under the law, aside from capital murder charges, all defendants are entitled to bond.

However, Machado said she wants to see bond set higher for those charged with violent crimes.

"They're laughing at Diamond. Someone can easily pay for that bond," Machado said.

Shellist said for those that are angry at the bail reform system, it's an issue to take up with legislatures.

"It's something we've seen over and over. Every week seems like this is an issue," Shellist said. "Anger should be directed, perhaps not at the judges, but Congress. They're the ones that create the laws that set out the bail conditions that judges and magistrates have to follow."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Meet Erica Davis, Democratic primary candidate for Harris County judge

HOUSTON - Taking on a well-funded incumbent is no easy task...but democrat Erica Davis believes it must be done for the greater good. The long-time chief-of-staff for Constable Alan Rosen contends Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has compromised public safety and crippled local law exacerbating the ongoing crime wave.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Bonding
WOWT

Bond set in 1 county for Missouri boarding school doctor

(AP) - A judge set bond for a doctor accused of child sex crimes involving students at a Missouri boarding home but it is unclear if he will be released from jail. Greene County Circuit Judge Ronald Carrier on Tuesday set a $250,000 bond for David Smock and ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device if he is released.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask judge to lower $7 million bond

Lawyers for prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh said Monday that he's so broke he can't pay a phone bill — much less $7 million in bail — while a court-appointed overseer said Murdaugh needs to use whatever money he has to pay his alleged victims, not free himself from jail.
POLITICS
ABC13 Houston

Suspect in fatal New York City subway attack arraigned on murder charges

The man accused of pushing a woman to her death on a New York City subway track was arraigned from his hospital bed on second-degree murder charges. Simon Martial, 61, was seen using "two hands to push another woman onto the train tracks as a train approached" at the Times Square station on the southbound N/Q/W/R train platform Saturday morning, prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office said during the arraignment. The Asian woman, 40-year-old Michelle Go, was struck by the incoming train and killed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Lake Worth Police Chief Says Officer Sued In Federal Court For Excessive Force, Also Fatally Shot Armed Man During Traffic Stop

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said Tuesday, Jan. 25 the same officer who was sued Monday for excessive force after striking a man with his SUV in Nov. 2020, also shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop in Sept. 2021. Then-Officer Jonathan Granado, who resigned in November 2021, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle that was speeding. All of the people inside got out and ran. One of the people had a weapon. Officer Granado fired his weapon killing Esteban Ramirez. At the time, Chief Manoushagian said the officer had “no choice but...
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Driver Fatally Shoots Houston-Area Deputy Before Fleeing

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early Sunday, January 23 morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the slain deputy as Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, at a news conference. Corporal Charles Galloway was killed by a driver during a traffic stop on January 23. (credit: Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5/Facebook) Houston police will handle the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy before...
HOUSTON, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

Defense requests witnesses be sequestered in Barry Morphew murder trial

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Witnesses will be sequestered in the Barry Morphew murder trial. Morphew, 54, is accused of killing his wife and the mother of his two daughters in 2020. Suzanne Morphew, who was 48 when she was last seen, disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body, however, was never found. Monday, Judge Ramsey The post Defense requests witnesses be sequestered in Barry Morphew murder trial appeared first on KRDO.
SALIDA, CO
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy