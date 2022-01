Following Sidney Poitier‘s death on Friday at the age of 94, Deadline reports that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey executive-producing and House Party helmer Reginald Hudlin directing. The project, which has been in production for more than a year, is an in-depth examination of Poitier’s life that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field. His other credits include 1967’s groundbreaking film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night…

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO