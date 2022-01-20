ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

State taxes: Which 9 states have no income tax?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

Tax bills can get expensive, and many families often look for ways to pay less in taxes. State income taxes are important to factor in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EebnL_0dqpmwzR00

One way a family could manage this is by residing in a state that has no income tax.

The Sun reports that states with no income tax can help people save an average of $1,977 each year, according to Student Loan Hero.

There are 9 states total that do not make their residents pay on income tax.

While this is a nice perk, it doesn’t necessarily mean living in that state is going to be cheaper overall.

Here are 9 states and everything to know about their income tax

Alaska

There is no income or state sales tax for this state.

There is no estate or inheritance tax either.

Property taxes are around $1,182 for every $100,000 of assessed home value. This is on the higher end.

Beer tax is also high in this state at $1.07 per gallon.

Tax Refund: $500 extra dollars in this state

Florida

There is no income, inheritance, or estate taxes in Florida.

There’s a state tax of 6% as well as added localities taxes which can be up to 2%.

The tax burden is around 6.97% overall.

Nevada

Nevada is another state that relies on high sales taxes as a form of revenue.

This means everything including groceries and gambling has sales tax on it.

The state tax burden is 8.23% of a Nevada resident’s personal income.

While the state taxes are high, the property taxes are low.

The tax rate is $533 per $100,00 of assessed home value.

There is no tax on inheritance or estate.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire taxes dividends and interest but not earned income.

There is so sales, inheritance, or estate tax.

There is excise tax.

South Dakota

South Dakota has no income tax, but it does have sales tax.

States sales tax is 4.5%, while localities can tax up to 4.5% as well.

Property taxes are higher than the national average at $1,219 per $100,000 of assessed home values.

There is no income tax in Tennessee but there is on interest and dividends from stocks investments.

Sales tax in the state is 7% and they have the highest beer tax out of all states at $1.29 per gallon.

While some of these taxes may seem high, the average property tax rate is relatively low.

It’s usually $636 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

There is no inheritance or estate taxes in this state.

State Taxes: Lower interest rates up to 75% before deadline

Texas

While there isn’t any income tax, some taxes are higher in Texas.

Sales tax can be as much as 8.25% in some places.

Median property tax rates are $1,692 for every $100,000 of assessed home value.

This is the seventh highest rate in the nation.

Washington

Excise taxes are high in Washington even though there is no state income tax.

Gas and the cost of living are high.

Taxes for property are about $929 for every $100,000 of assessed home values.

Wyoming

Wyoming is one of the least densely populated states in the country.

There is no income or retirement income tax.

Sales taxes are low.

The median property tax rate is around $575 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Most tax revenue made in this state come from oil and other natural resources.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Thousands eligible for $5,000 and CTC payments

Many Americans had the pleasure of welcoming a new child into their lives in 2021, and now they could qualify for up to $5,000 when they get their tax refund from the IRS. The total amount they can claim is $5,000 thanks to two tax credits available under the American Rescue Act from 2021.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Investopedia

Which States Don't Tax Social Security Benefits?

Social Security benefits are a vital source of income for many retired Americans. However, as with any income, the federal government is able to tax Social Security benefits—how much depends on the retiree's income. Generally speaking, this is all that Social Security recipients in most parts of the United States will have to pay.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#State Income Taxes#Sun#Tax Refund#Nevada Nevada
FOXBusiness

Iowa weighs proposal to shield retirement income from state taxes

Iowa Republicans on Monday unveiled a proposal to exempt pensions and other retirement income from state taxes, a move intended to keep retired Iowans in the state. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Gary Mohr, chairman of the Iowa House Appropriations Committee, would cost the state about $2 billion in revenue over the first six years by exempting income from a 401(k) plan, IRA or pension from taxation, according to The Associated Press. The measure has the support of 55 of the 60 Republicans in the Iowa House of Representatives.
IOWA STATE
digboston.com

STATE WIRE: TAX-PREP HELP FOR LOW-TO-MODERATE INCOME MA FAMILIES

“VITA sites are very, very focused on making sure that households are aware of the EITC, know what they’re eligible for, and are able to claim that, and the Child Tax Credit as well.”. With tax season underway, Massachusetts groups are raising awareness about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
95.3 MNC

Whitmer expected to propose tax changes in State of the State

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking lawmakers to triple the tax credit for low-wage workers in the state. In her State of the State Address, scheduled for Wednesday night, Whitmer is expected to propose restoring the state earned income tax credit to 20% of the federal credit. A decade ago it was scaled back to 6% as part of a GOP-penned law that slashed business taxes.
INDIANA STATE
The Evening News

State tax filing open for Hoosiers

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana is now accepting income tax returns, but it may be too early for all Hoosiers to start filing. The state started the process Monday and employers have until Jan. 31 to send W-2 forms to workers. The deadline to file taxes is April 18. There's...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
MINNESOTA STATE
cityofrsm.org

Income Tax Preparation Assistance

If your household income was less than $60,000 in 2021, you may be eligible to file your taxes for free. Assistance is available by appointment in Rancho Santa Margarita. The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) is back this year at locations throughout Orange County, including San Francisco Solano Church in Rancho Santa Margarita. Tax preparation is done for lower-income individuals (threshold $60,000) under the auspices of the United Way of Orange County and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). While the primary sponsor is San Francisco Solano Catholic Church and the majority of trained volunteer tax preparers are members of the parish, the services being provided serve all members of the community, regardless of religious affiliation, at no cost to the individuals. In addition, the program is periodically audited by the IRS and the United Way.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Revenue Dept. Offers Free Tax Filing Online

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tax season is here. It’s time to get ready to file those federal income taxes. The IRS is warning it could be a difficult tax season because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and less funding from Congress. The deadline is extended again this year. The IRS wants your taxes filed by April 18. For state taxes, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about the free website for filing. MyPath offers options for filing, making payments and access to other services. You can find that website by clicking here. Eligible Pennsylvanians can also apply for rebates on their rent or property taxes. The state’s Revenue Department just opened up applications. The program is designed to help older Pennsylvanians, widows, widowers and adults with disabilities. You may qualify for rebates worth hundreds of dollars. To find more information on that, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy