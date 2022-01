J.Crew is no stranger to the art of collaboration, and they are showcasing their prowess in that area yet again. Their latest comes by way of Diemme, the high-end outdoor brand that has been around for over 20 years. The two have come together to develop a pair of limited-edition stompers inspired by the Appalachian Trail; a specialized rendition of Diemme’s Roccia Vet Boots that are meant to endure any terrain with impeccable style to boot — literally.

