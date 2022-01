NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. The bottom line was also up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was owing to the solid performance of all businesses and the expansion of its customer base.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO