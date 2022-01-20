Authorities warn of new QR code scam

Businesses of all sizes, but especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are using quick response - or QR - codes to carry out contactless operations amid the rise and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past couple of years. But the FBI has now issued a warning telling consumers: "Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this technology by directing QR code scans to malicious sites to steal victim data, embedding malware to gain access to the victim's device, and redirecting payment for cybercriminal use."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO