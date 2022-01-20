ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Authorities warn of new QR code scam

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA text or email link used...

www.10tv.com

knsiradio.com

Sheriff’s Office Warning About New Scam

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office warns stores about a new type of fraud. The sheriff’s office says several jurisdictions in the Twin Cities have seen a large number of thefts using debit or credit cards. Officials say the scam is called the “cash only” or...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Scam Alert! Duluth Police Department Warns of New Phone Scam

The Duluth Police Department is warning Northland residents of a new phone scam that involves the department. They utilized their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon to provide details of the scam, which involves someone posing as an officer:. The Duluth Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam that...
DULUTH, MN
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Police warn of parking scam that uses QR codes to steal bank account, credit card information

As cities and towns across Massachusetts update their street parking meters to include digital payment options, police are warning residents of QR code scams. The Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday warned the public of QR codes appearing on parking meters that link users to fraudulent payment sites. Instead of paying for parking, a person is submitting payment information — bank account number or credit card information — to scammers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government Technology

What’s the latest scam involving QR codes?

The popularity of quick response (QR) codes in the U.S. has grown rapidly over the course of the pandemic, as people discovered they were an easy, contact-free way to make payments with a smartphone. But as with almost anything that involves technology, scammers have found a way to use this to their benefit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

Impersonator, QR code, trip to store: New crypto payment scam warning

There’s a new spin on scammers asking people to pay with cryptocurrency. It involves an impersonator, a QR code, and a trip to a store (directed by a scammer on the phone) to send your money to them through a cryptocurrency ATM. It works like this: someone might call...
LOTTERY
localmemphis.com

Before you scan that QR code, the FBI has a warning for you

Quick Response codes, better known as QR codes, are a convenient way for businesses to get you to visit their websites, download their apps or make payments. But the FBI is warning that bad actors can manipulate these codes to steal your money or personal information. "Cybercriminals tamper with both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KYTV

FBI warning consumers on thieves using fake QR codes to steal

(CNN) - Cyber criminals have another way to try to get into your wallet. On Wednesday, the FBI issued a warning about QR codes. Those are the bar codes consumers scan on their phones to open a website and have been used more frequently by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

FBI warns of QR code scam, gives tips on how to avoid becoming a victim

Cybercriminals are targeting Quick Response codes in an effort to steal financial and other personal information from unsuspecting victims, the FBI said this week as it issued a warning over the scam. QR codes are a convenient way for customers to make payments, download applications, and navigate websites at restaurants and businesses via a cellphone […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

FBI Warns Of Hoax Kidnapping Scam Targeting 724-Area Codes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh is alerting residents about a hoax kidnapping scam targeting Western Pennsylvanians who have family members traveling near the southwest border. When you answer a phone call, you would probably never expect to hear a stranger telling you a terrifying story about your loved one’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News4Jax.com

FBI issues warning after fraudulent QR codes scams in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – QR Codes are in most businesses and restaurants. It’s a contactless payment option that exploded in popularity at the onset of the pandemic. But the According to cybersecurity expert Chris Hamer there’s no way to confirm that you’re sending to the intended recipient.
AUSTIN, TX
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI warns of malicious QR codes used to steal your money

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned Americans this week that cybercriminals are using maliciously crafted Quick Response (QR) codes to steal their credentials and financial info. The warning was issued as a public service announcement (PSA) published on the Bureau's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) earlier this week. "Cybercriminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

FBI Warns of Cybercriminals Using QR Codes to Steal Funds

Businesses of all sizes, but especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are using quick response - or QR - codes to carry out contactless operations amid the rise and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past couple of years. But the FBI has now issued a warning telling consumers: "Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this technology by directing QR code scans to malicious sites to steal victim data, embedding malware to gain access to the victim's device, and redirecting payment for cybercriminal use."
PUBLIC SAFETY
pocketnow.com

Police warns the public of fraudulent QR codes on parking meters

Criminals are always looking for new ways to steal from people, and we recently shared that AirTags are reportedly being used to track down high-value vehicles, which can then be stolen straight from the owner’s driveway. According to a new report, QR codes are also stuck to parking meters that redirect unsuspecting people to fraudulent sites, where they capture confident card details, and some also make people pay for “parking”.
AUSTIN, TX
cityofjohnston.com

JOHNSTON POLICE WARN RESIDENTS OF NEW PHONE SCAM

The Johnston Police Department is warning residents about a new imposter scam. The scammers are impersonating a fake Johnston Police Officer and asking for gift cards. As a reminder, the Johnston Police Department would never call and ask you for money. Please follow these tips below to keep yourself safe from a scam.
JOHNSTON, IA
thepaypers.com

New scams use fraudulent Pix payment QR codes for consumer bills and boletos

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has reported that fraudsters are taking advantage of the fact that companies encourage clients to pay invoices using the Pix QR Code in Brazil. Kaspersky officials explain that fraudsters developed a scam falsifying payment QR codes, which get attached to fake invoices and bills sent via email to clients. These scams target consumers and some small and medium-sized companies.
PUBLIC SAFETY

