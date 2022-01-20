Acadiana’s Headlines
LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- First flights fly out of Lafayette Regional Airport Terminal today.
- On Wednesday local, state and federal leaders attended the ribbon cutting for Lafayette’s new regional airport.
- Lafayette could be getting its first super park. Council members hope to renovate Brown Park.
- Louisiana Republicans are unimpressed with Biden’s first year in office.
- Covidtests.gov is up and running for all American households to order up to four free at-home tests.
- New Iberia Fire Department handed out free at-home COVID tests.
- Acadiana Eats: Cajun Cravings on the go
- Today’s Forecast: morning temps dropping from the 40s into the 30s, freezing rain showers possible
