ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Joe Carroll: The discussion about remote learning is problematic

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago

This commentary is by Joe Carroll, a teacher at Montpelier High School.

The discussion about remote instruction is becoming increasingly problematic. Below are some responses to the common talking points.

  • Schools need to be open because kids’ mental health will suffer if they close.

Many students and teachers prefer in-person learning, and that’s a very reasonable preference! However, to assume that there is a direct connection between not being in school and mental health issues is to make generalizations about millions of students’ preferences.

It’s important to look at the data. A recent study provides evidence that suicide rates actually went down when schools closed. It’s more likely that the pandemic and the loss of loved ones (or the fear of loss) are contributing to students’ anxiety. To take it a step further, for some students, remote learning is ideal because school is not a safe, fun, or supportive place for them to begin with.

The idea that every single student has the same preference is not accurate and contributes to a false notion that every kid suffers when they learn from home. This is not true.

  • Marginalized communities suffer the most during remote learning.

The reality is more complex. In fact, a recent poll provides evidence that preference for remote learning goes up as income levels go down! For marginalized communities, remote learning provides a safe outlet for their families for a variety of reasons: protecting intergenerational households from infection, the experience of racism and trauma in schools, and a general concern for their children’s health and safety (as well as for the teachers). The poll suggests that the affluent are driving the conversation about remote learning being bad for students.

  • Remote learning is not best practice.

The binary of remote learning as bad and in-person as good is simplistic and wrong. It overlooks, underestimates and undermines the work of excellent educators who teach online.

For many Americans, remote learning is the only option because of disability, anxiety, or any number of reasons that make going to a school building impossible. That does not excuse us from funding and building more inclusive and supportive buildings. It merely acknowledges the reality that, for a certain number of students, remote learning is not only preferred, it is necessary.

Remote learning could even become an asset to districts, as it would expand access to learning opportunities and provide more flexibility for students, their families and teachers. Remote learning is not inherently bad and is as varied in its execution as in person learning.

  • Remote learning is bad because parents have to go to work.

This is a logical argument but it obscures the real problem: The only way to get your basic needs met in this country is to work. If we had a system that guaranteed basic income, health care, housing, and (during a deadly pandemic!) provided more support for parents who have to stay home to take care of their kids and decrease the spread of the virus, we would not be saying that parents had to go back to work.

We assume that there is no alternative to the predatory capitalism that makes millions of Americans endure precarious lives of material insecurity. This type of thinking puts the economy before people and it centers profits over equitable community.

If you catch yourself saying people need to go to work or else they won’t survive financially, ask yourself why we tolerate a society where that is ever in doubt. Challenges around remote learning are a symptom of a larger injustice. Blaming remote learning for that misses the point.

There is no question that remote learning can pose a challenge to families. This challenge should be examined through the lens of political and economic injustices that existed long before the pandemic started. Dismissing remote learning as bad for students and families is unhelpful and ignores data that shows that many families (especially under-resourced and marginalized families) prefer remote learning.

Remote learning is a tool that can help keep us safe. We should be more thoughtful about how we talk about it and reflect on the larger issues that intersect with it.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Joe Carroll: The discussion about remote learning is problematic .

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

Paterson schools extend remote learning another week

PATERSON — The city school district has decided to extend its use of remote instruction for another week, making Jan. 24 the earliest possible date for in-person learning to restart. Superintendent Eileen Shafer said she made the decision after consulting with Paterson’s health officer, Dr. Paul Persaud. The superintendent said the district also...
PATERSON, NJ
WAAY-TV

Remote learning impacting both kids and parents

Parents and students are being impacted as more schools across North Alabama transition to remote learning. Sheffield joined Florence city schools in going remote for the remainder of the week with hopes that they students and staff return back to in person learning on Monday, Jan. 24th. Students who attended...
FLORENCE, AL
wglr.com

Warren Schools Switching To Remote Learning This Week

The Warren school district is implementing remote learning for the remainder of the week. School district officials announced that the decision to take an “adaptive pause” was made in collaboration with the Jo Daviess County Health Department due to an increasing number of individuals testing positive to COVID-19 as well as the increasing number of close contacts. All extracurricular activities are canceled until Tuesday.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Education
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
seattleschools.org

Schools Closed or Shifting to Remote Learning

Due to very high absentee and quarantine rates, several Seattle Public Schools have either transitioned to remote learning or have been closed. Here is a list of current school closures and schools that have transitioned to remote learning. All SPS schools not listed on this page are in session. Please...
SEATTLE, WA
KATC News

Leonville and Cankton schools pivot to remote learning

Students at Leonville Elementary School and Cankton Elementary School will both pivot to remote learning Wednesday, January 12, 2022, due to several staff members and students out on quarantine or isolating due to Covid 19, St. Landry Parish School System officials say.
CANKTON, LA
iheart.com

Mayor Adams Considering Remote Learning Option

Mayor Eric Adams says he’s working with the city’s teachers union on a temporary remote learning option for schools. Adams has repeatedly said he wants to keep students in school, but about 200,000 kids have been absent every day. “We do have to be honest that there’s a...
EDUCATION
nwahomepage.com

Jones Elementary shifts to remote learning

COVID-19 in Arkansas: active cases double in last week. Mercy Hospital Northwest sees staffing challenges amidst surge in omicron COVID-19 cases. Masks required for students and staff at Fort Smith Public Schools. Downtown parking deck groundbreaking in Fayetteville. Alma mayor comments on I-49 corridor construction. National Guard helping hospitals with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Health And Safety#Economy#Disability#Montpelier High School
piedmontnewsonline.com

Two Piedmont schools going to remote learning

Staffing shortages at two Piedmont Public Schools sites for younger students have resulted in a plan for temporary remote learning. Piedmont Early Childhood Center and Stone Ridge Elementary will shift to “short-term virtual instruction” for the rest of the week, starting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Students and staff members...
PIEDMONT, OK
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams clarifies stance on remote learning

Mayor Eric Adams reaffirmed his commitment to keep schools open on Friday, a day after indicating he may be warming to the idea of remote learning amid mass absences driven by the COVID-19 omicron wave. “I don’t know if there was a misinterpretation of what I said yesterday. Schools are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ladailypost.com

LAMS Transitions To Temporary Remote Learning Friday

Los Alamos Middle School will transition to temporary remote learning Friday through Jan. 23. Courtesy/LAPS. Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) has announced that the number of positive COVID cases among staff and students at Los Alamos Middle School (LAMS) over the past 14 days today reached the 5 percent threshold.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
discoverestevan.com

ECS Moves to Remote Learning

Classes in Grades 10-12 at Estevan Comprehensive School will be going for the remainder of January. An email detailing the transition to online learning was sent to parents from the South East Cornerstone Public School Division Director of Education, Lynn Little, Friday after classes were over. The decision was made due to the numerous cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed at the schools across all grade levels.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
thecamarilloacorn.com

University returns to remote learning

Jacob Jenkins isn’t a fan of teaching university classes remotely. Like many professors, he’d much rather be interacting with students in person. The communications professor at California State Channel Islands thought online classes would only be needed for a couple of weeks when lockdowns were first imposed nearly two years ago.
COLLEGES
Inc.com

Why Remote Learning Is Here to Stay

Remote learning isn't going away. That's according to Jeff Selingo, author of Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions. Selingo recently predicted that colleges and universities will make the remote learning options they began offering during the pandemic a permanent aspect of higher education. His prediction is one of LinkedIn's 29 big ideas that CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders believe will change the world next year.
COLLEGES
gueydantoday.com

Rene Rost Middle going to remote learning

Students at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan will participate in remote learning for the remainder of this week. That is ahead of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday when students will already be off school. Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Tommy Byler announced Wednesday afternoon that...
KAPLAN, LA
WITN

Staffing shortages push schools to remote learning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools will move to remote instruction for Friday for grades Pre-K through 8th grade as a result of staffing shortages. The school system said the decision came after it had between 280-300 teachers request substitute replacements due to positive COVID-19 tests, scheduled vacation time, or other time off.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Hutch Post

Fairfield USD 310 prepared for remote learning Tuesday

LANGDON, Kan. — Students in Fairfield USD 310 are prepared to go to remote learning on Tuesday after the district canceled classes on Friday and all activities for this week. As of Thursday, the district had more than 20% of the student body out of class and about 39%...
SYLVIA, KS
rdrnews.com

COVID pushes two school districts into remote learning

School leaders with Dexter Consolidated School District and Hagerman Municipal Schools have decided to switch to remote learning only until Jan. 19 due to the number of people reporting sick with COVID-19 or other illnesses, as well as the number of people required to quarantine because they have come in close contact with those testing positive for the coronavirus.
HAGERMAN, NM
thelandonline.com

Response: Remote learning return is opposed

A majority of area respondents oppose school districts returning to remote learning even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, according to a Free Press online question. Out of 350 total respondents, 189 voters opposed schools returning to remote learning. Another 161 voters supported the idea. Several school districts in...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy