KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said they were investigating after ballfields in two parks were found to have been vandalized — Rocky Hill and Lakeshore parks. Park leaders said the vandals drove their cars on the fields earlier this week, causing up to $1,000 in damage at each. They said both parks had recently been upgraded, too.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO