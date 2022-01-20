Police ask for public’s help finding woman last seen in November

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Ida Mae Brown, 26 was last in contact with her family on November 27. She was seen in the area of Athlone Avenue and West Florissant Avenues. According to her mother, Ida has never been gone this long without reaching out.

Ida is 5’1″ and has a slim build. She has a light brown complexion, brown eyes, a short afro hairstyle, and tattoos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact a Detective directly at 314-444-5338.

