The SMEG DCF02 coffee maker is a stylishly retro appliance from the Italian brand that promises to deliver impeccably brewed java that will meet the exact preferences of virtually any person. The 50s-style coffee maker boasts an adjustable intensity level that will brew light or intense strength coffee and has a keep warm function that will ensure brewed coffee is kept at the optimal temperature for up to 40-minutes. The 1.4-liter capacity makes it great for families, while the simple interface makes use of just four buttons to ensure ease of use.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO