Radical Realism

By Otto Scharmer
resilience.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Friends, as we enter the new year, I would like to take a moment to reflect on 2021 and to set the intention for 2022. What did we learn in 2021? Three things stand out for me. Humility. Whatever we thought or predicted would happen in 2021 probably...

www.resilience.org

bluemountaineagle.com

Commentary: Holding hope for radical change

The new year has begun with melancholy, as our country sees the pandemic reach new heights. Meanwhile our crises of climate, democracy, and inequality seem more entrenched than ever. All this uncertainty is taking a toll, but uncertain times are far from unprecedented. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke to...
ADVOCACY
The Voice

Radical collaboration essential for impact on climate

The first part is at https://thevoice.us/systemic-change-necessary-to-stop-biodiversity-loss. By Jennifer Morris, chief executive officer of The Nature Conservancy, writes:. “As a lifelong conservationist and now CEO of The Nature Conservancy, I am an impatient optimist. I hear the clock ticking on climate change. I see the threats to biodiversity and loss of nature with clear eyes. I listen to the stories from vulnerable populations most directly and immediately affected by droughts, intense storms, and other increasingly severe natural disasters.”
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

A book in five minutes: ‘The Deep Ecology Movement’ (1980)

As philosopher Mark Fisher said, “people are more willing to think about the end of the world than the end of ‘capitalism’”. The fact is, though, the failure of ecosystems will directly cause the collapse of capitalism. The stark facts are that both cannot exist together indefinitely.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
resilience.org

The ‘parliament of things’: Redefining human

French philosopher of science Bruno Latour coined the phrase “parliament of things” in the early 1990s. He imagined the social democratic order gradually embracing the need to represent in its political deliberations the interests of the entire nonhuman world—animals and plants, rivers and oceans, mountains and deserts, in fact, the entire universe outside the human sphere.
U.K.
resilience.org

Degrowth Economy: Let’s Address the People and Planetary Crises

We are living in significant and consequential times. We face a crisis of both people and the planet that requires our urgent attention, or we risk devastating outcomes. But there is hope. The planetary crisis is largely a by-product of the people crisis and both can be addressed with the one solution: putting people and the planet firmly at the centre of our economy.
ECONOMY
resilience.org

Individuals and social pressure: how to change the world

I recently had an extraordinary and rare experience, as an academic, activist and citizen: I participated in a victorious movement. Doing this upended most of what I thought I knew about how change happens in the world, and it seems very important to share these insights with you, despite my rather embarrassing ignorance in psychology, sociology, politics and many other fields of expertise relevant to this topic. Our world has never needed more fundamental and urgent change, and you, the person who is reading this, can and should be part of making this change happen.
ADVOCACY
resilience.org

Can archaeology help us navigate climate change?

Archaeological records have long helped scientists discover past important events, learn about extinct species and explore past ways of life. Might ancient history inform efforts to deal with climate change as well? Researchers from the U.S., Canada and France think so. In their recent study, the researchers tapped archaeological records to show how humans have faced climate challenges in the past — providing valuable insights into how various degrees of warming affect current and future droughts, erratic weather, sea-level rise, and more.
SCIENCE
resilience.org

Oxford Real Farming Conference 2022 | New Dawn For Solidarity

Ed. note: This article first appeared on ARC2020.eu. ARC2020 is a platform for agri-food and rural actors working towards better food, farming, and rural policies for Europe. After three action-packed days, the Oxford Real Farming Conference 2022 ended on a positive note, forging hope from solidarity. With powerful takeaways on diversity and knowledge sharing, there was much to be optimistic about thanks to contributions from a multifarious community of kindred spirits and a vibrant youth element. Ursula Billington reports.
AGRICULTURE
resilience.org

Getting to the source: A climate activist’s reflections on MLK’s teaching

A copy of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1958 autobiography, Stride Toward Freedom, the story of the Montgomery bus boycott, is always fairly close at hand; I reach for it whenever I feel weariness casting a shadow over my courage and resolve. When MLK arrived in Montgomery he (like me) was not a veteran organizer. He was a young aspiring pastor. There were no smart-phones then of course, no internet, no Facebook or Twitter. But starting with a core group of dedicated people, unsure much of the time where their efforts would lead, organize they did. In the end they succeeded in a prolonged act of nonviolent civil resistance that ended segregation on the buses of Montgomery helped to propel the struggle for civil rights in the US and abroad that would follow.
ADVOCACY
resilience.org

Debate: Municipalism and the feminisation of politics

In the first post in a series on municipalism and the feminisation of politics, Laura Roth lays out a feminist municipalist manifesto. This topic will be explored further by additional authors in the coming weeks. Municipalism means transforming how power is distributed in our societies. Our strategies question how politics...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

The climate crisis demands courage not optimism

The No. 1 movie on Netflix in recent weeks has been Don’t Look Up, a fictionalized account of scientists struggling in vain to sound the alarm on a comet that is about to destroy Earth. Using the comet as a thinly veiled metaphor, the film seeks to alert viewers to the urgency of climate change. Canadians don’t need to look up. The devastation wrought by climate change is all around us. In 2021, we experienced a “heat dome” that killed at least 600 people in Western Canada. Hundreds of wildfires followed, including one that burned to the ground the town of...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Esquire

Newt Gingrich Is a Radical Prophet of the Big Lie

We may soon long for a return to the halcyon days when Newt Gingrich was merely a blight on the Vatican. The former Speaker of the House got a ticket to Rome when his third wife, Callista, was appointed Ambassador to the Holy See by devout follower of Christ Donald Trump, though Gingrich was pitching his religiosity as far back as his 2012 presidential campaign following his conversion to Catholicism. (At that time, some raised questions about the fact Gingrich was on his third marriage, having reportedly cheated on his first two wives with their replacements and, in an account Gingrich denies, having tried to iron out a divorce with his first wife at her hospital bed as she recovered from a cancer surgery.) The Gingrich dream team secured this plum gig after serving Trump loyally during the 2016 campaign, and it looks like Newt is determined to continue that service in 2022. Unfortunately, that means aiding in the former president's assault on the basic foundations of the American system.
RELIGION
the University of Delaware

Radical teaching in turbulent times

The college classroom has transformed over the last two years, affected by the transition to virtual teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s political climate and the Black Lives Matter movement and other protests. Some may regard today’s climate as similar to that of the 1960s, another turbulent time in American history that transformed the college experience.
COLLEGES
resilience.org

Climate scientists: Ban solar geoengineering

The following open letter was issued by an international coalition of prominent scientists and governance scholars on January 17, 2022. It calls for an international treaty to outlaw attempts to reduce global heating by blocking sunlight from reaching earth. Sixteen of the signatories are co-authors of Solar geoengineering: The case...
AGRICULTURE
resilience.org

Net zero versus real zero and the future of the planet

A clarion call for “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions has been embraced by nearly everyone — environmentalists, politicians, corporations, and nations. More than 130 countries, including the world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, have established, or are developing, net-zero emissions targets. Adding to that, at least a fifth of the world’s largest corporations, representing some $14 trillion in sales, have announced net-zero emissions targets by midcentury. Even airline companies, collectively responsible for five percent of global warming, have publicized net-zero policies. These include United Airlines, American Airlines, Jet Blue, Delta, as well as other major U.S. and international airline companies.
ENVIRONMENT
nhgazette.com

The Radical Wrecking Crew

Focus groups have determined that when given a choice, people prefer hearing about lost puppies being found to staring into an existential abyss. Oh, well…here we go again, anyway. Pardon us while we state the obvious. While we’re at it, let’s print something that’s not even news: ordinary Americans...
SOCIETY
IndieWire

‘Aftershock’ Review: A Vital Look at the Maternal Mortality Crisis for Black Women in America

The statistics speak for themselves: According to the CDC, Black and Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women in this country. “Aftershock” is the result of tragedy, and the collaborative efforts of families who have endured the outcomes of systemic racial discrimination in reproductive health. The documentary from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee simultaneously gives a wide-angle and close-up look at the dangers of giving birth while Black, from the ways women’s healthcare has been taken out of their hands over time, to how this trend has impacted...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

