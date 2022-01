Shares of F5 Inc. fell more than 17% in the extended session Tuesday after the software company reported quarterly earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations but said supply-chain snags are crimping its ability to meet increased demand. F5 said it earned $94 million, or $1.51 a share, in the fiscal first quarter, compared with $88 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, F5 earned $2.89 a share, compared with $2.59 a share a year ago. Sales rose 10% to $687 million, the company said. Factset consensus called for an adjusted EPS of...

