With every new year, comes a new schedule for award shows. The 2022 Grammy Awards may have been postponed, but that isn’t stopping the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. A cornerstone of Black Hollywood, this particular ceremony recognizes Black excellence from all fronts, whether it be actors, musicians or the Black community. It’s always a good time when we can come together, celebrate and love one another, and those are the exact vibes that one can expect on February 26th when the award show airs. It may be a little ways to go, but while we gear up for it, we can find solace in the official nominations that were released today. It’s always exhilarating to see one’s faves being nominated for an award.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO