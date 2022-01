Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a mammoth bounce from the March 2020 bottom. However, bargains like these top-tier stocks can still be found. Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO