As Supernatural fans recall it wasn't long after the long running CW series concluded that news of a prequel TV show was announced with star Jensen Ackles executive producing. What seemed like a potentially special moment was slightly marred though as his co-star Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to ponder why he hadn't been told the project was moving forward. It didn't take long for the two to bury the hatchet though, they'd been co-workers for over a decade and a half at this point and remain collaborators, but fans were still curious how Ackles could develop the project and simply never bring it up with his on-screen brother.

