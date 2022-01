Inter Milan vs Venezia: Inter Milansquared off against Venezia at the San Siro in Matchday 23 of the ongoing edition of the Serie A. Inter stays to the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win. The hosts started strongly but Venezia an early lead, Henry drifts between Darmian and Skriniar and scores a firm header assisted by Ampadu. Inter had been poor up to this point but instantly hit back when Barella capitalized on defensive uncertainty to score. Inter re-established their lead after the break when Dzeko headed in Dumfries cross and then they managed to secure 3 points.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO