Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

By Trevor Jennewine
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethereum blockchain was designed to support computer programs known as smart contracts. As Ethereum has become more popular, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen significantly. More scalable platforms like Cardano and Avalanche could one day surpass Ethereum's popularity. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts...

www.fool.com

#Cryptocurrency#Cardano And Avalanche#Dapps#Tps#Ada
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Soar 300% (or More) by 2025

Cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market since March 2020. Despite this outperformance, three unique digital currencies could still quadruple in value by mid-decade. For well over a century, no asset class has more consistently built wealth for investors than stocks. But in recent years, stock gains haven't been able...
The Independent

Millions of dollars of NFTs sold for fraction of market price due to OpenSea loophole

A loophole on OpenSea allowed malicious individuals to buy more than $1 million worth of NFTs.Buyers were able to purchase popular NFTs at older, lower prices. One person’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, priced at 128 ether, was sold for 87 ether – a difference of $90,000 in profit.NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain. Buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’."Listings made a long time ago are resurfacing when items transfer back into listers’ wallets," OpenSea, the largest marketplace for NFTs, said in a tweet...
Fortune

Crypto is crashing—and experts predict more pain ahead

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For HODLers of crypto, the last couple months have been quite the test of endurance. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two top digital assets by...
