Mercedes have celebrated the anniversary of Lewis Hamilton’s joining of the team as speculation continues over the British driver’s Formula 1 future.It is now nine years since Hamilton swapped McLaren for the German-based team, a period that has seen the 37-year-old win six world titles to draw level with Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in F1 history.Hamilton is now said to be mulling over whether to remain on the grid in 2022 after being left disappointed by a controversial end to the 2021 season that saw Max Verstappen snatch Drivers’ Championship victory at the last in Abu Dhabi.While...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO