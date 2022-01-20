ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Italian parties look to solve presidential conundrum, avoid political chaos

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – The Italian parliament will convene on Jan. 24 to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella. The president is highly influential in Italy and is often called on to resolve political crises. The voting procedure is complex, with ballots cast in...

