SC Democrat moves final US House map debate to Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic South Carolina senator says he’ll wait to debate his radically different map for U.S. House districts before the full Senate.

The decision Wednesday by Sen. Dick Hapootlian allowed the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass a map tweaked a little more than the version already passed by the House.

The map would likely keep South Carolina sending six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House.

Harpootlian’s map would create two districts where majorities picked Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in 2020, and a third in which Trump won by less than six percentage points.

