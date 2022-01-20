ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Is WWE 2K22 Coming To Switch?

By Jimmy Donnellan
culturedvultures.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE 2K22 is the long-awaited new WWE 2K game that’s the first “true” WWE 2K since 2019’s much reviled WWE 2K20. There’s plenty to look forward to, but can Switch owners also look forward to WWE 2K22 on their console?. The short answer is...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

WWE 2K22 launches March 11

WWE 2K22 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 11, publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts announced. Here is an overview of the game and its editions, via 2K:. All the Features Players Can Handle. From the redesigned gameplay engine to new...
WWE
culturedvultures.com

WWE 2K22: All Editions, Prices & Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

WWE 2K22 is finally slated to launch on March 11th, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S after years of waiting for a new WWE 2K game. As a big name sports game, you better believe that there are various different editions and pre-order incentives to check out.
WWE
TheSixthAxis

WWE 2K22 leaks reveal PS5 cover and how to play early

A new WWE 2K22 leak gives wrestling fans an early look at the game’s PS5 cover art as well as details on how to play it early ahead of release date. The leak comes via news outlet TechnikNews and shows two versions of WWE 2K22 on PS5 including both the standard and deluxe editions, depicting cover star Rey Mysterio.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 2k#Xbox One#Switch#Xbox Series X S
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Could the ‘Dark Souls 3’ server exploit delay the new game’s release?

A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Hitman Trilogy Launches Today On PC, PS5, PS4 & Xbox

IO Interactive’s recent Hitman trilogy has been up there with some of the franchise’s best ever work, but for players who haven’t yet stepped into the World of Assassination, there’s never been a better time. Today, the complete Hitman Trilogy has launched on PC via EGS and Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Crucially, it’s also available via Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.
WWE
culturedvultures.com

Super Rare Originals Is Bringing 5 Indie Games To Consoles & PC

You might know Super Rare Games as the fine folks who issue limited quantity, physical print Nintendo Switch titles, but today, they’re announcing a huge expansion with the launch of a new publishing label, Super Rare Originals. Super Rare Originals is an indie-first digital publishing label designed to put...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
WWE
culturedvultures.com

Windjammers 2: Full List of Modes

Windjammers 2 is an incredibly fun game with simple yet addictive gameplay that is far deeper than it first seems. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many modes to tuck into, with Windjammers 2 just having four modes in total, three if you don’t count the very basic tutorial. Here’s...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Windjammers 2 Cross-Play Explained

Windjammers 2 is a hectic, fun 1v1 competitive frisbee game that flourishes when played in multiplayer. While you can easily set-up a local match or take the action online against other players, it’s a little more complicated when talking about Windjammers 2’s cross-play. Unfortunately, Windjammers 2 only has...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Pupperazzi (Xbox Series X) REVIEW – Pug Life

While gaming is a great way to experience huge narrative adventures that span worlds both real and fictional, sometimes it’s nice to just take a break for a while. Not every game needs to have the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Sometimes it’s nice to just sit back, relax, and hang out with some cute fluffsters. Pupperazzi offers that by the bucketload.
PETS
culturedvultures.com

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Launching This April

Today, Warner Bros. Games and TT Games have announced that the long-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be launching on April 5th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and the Nintendo Switch. Check out the official gameplay overview trailer at the top of the page.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

10 of the Biggest Video Game Hardware Failures Ever

There’d be no gaming without hardware. Consoles, controllers and weird, strange peripherals are incredibly important to the gaming experience and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Sadly, not all hardware is created equal, and no matter how much developers might try, some gaming hardware just fails to hit the mark.
FIFA
The Independent

‘Gran Turismo 7’: Everything we know so far about the PS5 and PS4 exclusive

Gran Turismo is one of the most popular racing game series out there. Since it first launched on the original PlayStation in 1997, it has combined the realism of driving simulators with the fun elements of popular arcade racers, making it accessible for everyone from hardcore petrol heads through to casual players.Now on the 25th anniversary of the series, Polyphony Studios is planning on bringing previous elements from its flagship racing sim to both the PS4 and PS5 in the biggest entry to the series yet.The last full entry we saw in the series was Gran Turismo 6, which launched...
RETAIL
culturedvultures.com

10 Best Switch Metroidvania Games You Should Play

Metroidvanias have surged in popularity in recent years, no doubt fuelled by the huge number of terrific games released in the past decade belonging to the genre. And thankfully, there is no shortage of top-notch Metroidvanias on the Switch. From dark, gloomy ventures to vibrant, light adventures, here are the...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Do You Need Nintendo Switch Online To Play Fortnite?

There is no shortage of free-to-play games to choose from on Nintendo Switch these days, but few titles hold the same level of popularity as Epic Games’ battle royale mega-hit Fortnite. Thanks to an endless supply of creativity, gameplay that is easy to pick up but difficult to master, and an ever-expanding in-game narrative, Fortnite brings in millions of players each month. With such a dedicated following, it’s quite clear that Fortnite isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Restock updates from Game, Argos and more for 25 January

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Who could drop next? Read on for more information. 2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’: Release date, how to pre-order and new gameplay trailer

The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved by players of all ages for their easy accessibility, detailed level of exploration and large roster of recognisable characters from the Star Wars universe. The original Lego Star Wars videogame was first released in 2005 and followed the events of episodes one through three. Subsequent titles have expanded to include the original trilogy, spin-off shows and The Force Awakens. Now, The Skywalker Saga is set to include all nine of the mainline films, making it the biggest title in the Lego games series yet. Players can choose to start their adventure from...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘WWE 2K22’: Release date, pre-order deals and which wrestlers will be making an appearance

WWE 2K20 was poorly received when it was released in 2019. The game was met with numerous technical issues and some users even struggled to access some of its game modes.Now after a brief hiatus and a slight detour with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the professional wrestling series is returning in March 2022 with WWE 2K22.2K games have made sure not to repeat the same mistakes of the past, bringing with the upcoming title a suite of new features, including a highly requested manager mode. In addition to a revised gameplay engine, a new control scheme has also been implemented...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy