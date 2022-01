Ever notice some trees despite how cold winter may get never seem to lose their leaves?. It is something that you wouldn't exactly call common, but it does happen to some trees in New York. Typically, the trees you'll see holding on to their leaves despite the foliage being dead are juvenile trees or young trees. For one reason or another, one of the most prevalent trees in the Adirondacks also just can't seem to shake its leave in winter either, young or not.

GARDENING ・ 5 HOURS AGO