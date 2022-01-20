ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Army vet Stu Barnes-Israel running to replace retiring GOP Indiana Rep. Hollingsworth

By Tyler Olson
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: Army veteran Stu Barnes-Israel is announcing Thursday that he's joining the GOP primary field to replace Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican from Indiana who announced last week that he's retiring from Congress. Barnes-Israel also worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company in recent years...

Fox News

Fox News

