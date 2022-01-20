ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 tips for 2022: You can't please everyone. Here's how to say 'no' and stick with it

By Meghan Keane
 5 days ago
It can be tempting to say yes to things you just don't want to do if it means avoiding conflict. If you struggle with saying no, learn to ease into it with a "soft no." It can be easier to deliver if a "hard no" — like a brief "No,...

