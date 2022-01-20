ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center City Trap: Hot Gear and Great Vibes

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is truly nothing better than being able to shop for afforable shoes and clothing right in your own back yard. Picture this, a wonderful place to not only shop but also feels as if you’re right at home. The...

communityjournal.net

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
The Alliance Review

Great Outdoor Winter Gear to Keep You on the Move

(StatePoint) “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.” So wrote trail enthusiast, Alfred Wainwright in his walking guidebook of chilly, wet Northern England,. Truer words have never been spoken of cold-weather adventures. Your gear needs to not only keep you warm, safe and dry,...
APPAREL
GQMagazine

REI Sale: 19 Hot Deals to Conquer the Great Outdoors in Style

Gorpcore is alive and well. And whether you're actually scaling a rock face or zipping up a Gore-tex jacket just for the aesthetic, the fully loaded REI sale section will let you do it all for a steal. Weatherproof hiking boots, toasty down jackets, essential base layers—all that crunchy goodness and more is deeply discounted. So go ahead and face Mother Nature with all the drip your body can handle. The sale is a lot to chew through, so we've done all the hard work for you and compiled the cream of the crop. All you have to do is scroll onward and add to cart.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Masterfully Plays With Neutrals in Furry Boots, Teddy Coat & Thick Turtleneck in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton braved the chilly NYC winter weather in a toasty outfit. The businesswoman-designer was spotted in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday. She wore a similar look that she donned last month, when she wore the same oversized coat and cozy sweater. For both outings, Hilton layered up in a cream turtleneck sweater with a large beige teddy coat over top. The coat, courtesy of Max Mara, currently retails for $3,790 on FWRD’s website. Hilton added medium-wash skinny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans
Sourcing Journal

Men’s Designers Remix Familiar Ideas for Fall/Winter 22-23: WGSN

Adaptability and flexibility are two valued qualities in men’s Fall/Winter 22-23 fashion, but it doesn’t mean designers are settling for complacency. Rather, Noah Zagor, WGSN’s senior North American men’s wear strategist, said the category is in an age of “reinvention, reconfiguration and recontextualization” of familiar ideas, much like the way hip-hop artists sampled previously recorded music in the ’90s. “Where the freshness comes from is how do we assemble it, the references we’re pulling, how we can change it into something that feels new and exciting and the twist that we can put on it,” he said. Informa Markets’ trend webinar last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Rixo Debuts Women’s Denim Collection with Low EIM Scores

Best known for its vintage-inspired dresses and Target collaboration, U.K. brand Rixo bowed its first range of sustainable denim dresses and separates. Described as “hard working staples” designed to be passed down to friends and family, each item in the 13-piece collection has been benchmarked against the EIM scoring system software. EIM, or Environmental Impact Measurement, assesses a garment’s individual impact during washing and finishing against water consumption, energy consumption, effect on workers’ health and chemical impact. The entire denim collection falls into the low-impact category. “It’s such a proud moment for us to be able to offer another more sustainable collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Café Drinks Inspire Notre and Vans’ Next Sneaker Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vault by Vans and Notre have joined forces once again, and just like their recent sneaker collab, the Chicago-based retailer has added its handshake motif to the skatewear brand’s classic Old Skool silhouette. After delivering four collaborative styles in October 2020, the duo will introduce three new Vault by Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX makeups next month. Notre announced the forthcoming drop on Instagram yesterday along with sharing the inspiration behind the three looks. According to the Chicago retailer,...
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
