A generic modern fairy tale in ‘The Royal Treatment’ (review)

A novel, set in 1944, about loss, an unwed pregnancy, and succeeding as a multiracial career woman, might seem, at first, improbable. After all, during those years in the U.S., women’s aspirations were supposed to end at being wives and homemakers, while Jim Crow ruled the roost in the South (and influenced the rest of the country). The treatment of women and people of color wasn’t much better in the U.K., where Dorine Andrews’ new book, Jack’s Gift, is set. And yet Andrews, a local author and blogger, makes it believable. The feat would be easier to achieve by setting the story in the 1970s, but by pushing her story farther into the past, Andrews gilds it with a touch of fairy tale, one she convinces her readers could have happened.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO