CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 5 days ago
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most...

SlashGear

FDA wants more info before approving Merck’s chronic cough drug

Pharmaceutical company Merck has revealed that gefapixant, its experimental drug designed to address chronic cough, still has a ways to go before hitting the US market. As part of its announcement, Merck said it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA seeking more details about the drug’s efficacy, meaning the agency has declined to approve the treatment at this time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

SIGA expands into oncology with preclinical collaboration with Bioarchitech

SIGA Technologies (SIGA -2.6%) has partnered with U.K.-based biotech company, Bioarchitech, to study its FDA-approved smallpox therapy, TPOXX (tecovirimat), in pre-clinical trials in combination with Bioarchitech’s vaccinia-based immunotherapy platform. Bioarchitech’s platform is focused on the use of engineered antibodies and other proteins present in the genetic material of an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Eltanexor for Myelodysplastic Syndrome

For the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to eltanexor. A novel oral, selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, eltanexor (KPT-8602), has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a press release from Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AbbVie: Skyrizi And Rinvoq Latest FDA Approvals Bode Well For Humira Patent Loss

Recent FDA approval for Skyrizi was obtained for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a good pharmaceutical company to look into for long-term growth. One major issue is that Humira will be facing a lot of generic competition in the United States in 2023. Humira is a huge selling drug for this company and such competition coming in could deter its growth. Well, it will have to rely on Rinvoq and Skyrizi to pick up the mantle to start generating a loss in sales with Humira. Rinvoq has been doing well and it will succeed with billions of sales. One major issue is in terms of safety as Rinvoq is a JAK inhibitor. The problem is that many of these classes of drugs have been approved, but carry boxed warnings ranging from cardiovascular issues, cancer and other major adverse events. The good news is that AbbVie has another drug that may do a better job at seeing an increase in sales growth. This drug is known as Skyrizi, which I have noted directly above. It was just recently approved for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. Before this, it was approved for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. I think both of these drugs should do well in sales. Whether or not they ultimately come close to sales of Humira remains to be seen. Regardless, I believe that AbbVie remains a great long-term buy based on these prospects.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Biopharmas need to personalize engagement in competitive oncology landscape - Accenture

Amidst an increasingly competitive landscape, biopharma companies, when interacting with oncologists, need to individualize the experience, according to consulting company Accenture. Accenture Life Sciences interviewed 120 oncologists in the U.S. and Germany as part of a new report. The results show that for most services, company representatives who deliver support...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Merck candidate for chronic cough rejected by FDA

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that the FDA issued it a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, an experimental therapy for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In the CRL, the federal agency has sought additional information regarding the measurement of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

FDA has questions about Merck's experimental chronic cough drug

The Food and Drug Administration has asked for additional information before making a decision about Merck & Co.'s new drug application for gefapixant, the Big Pharma company's experimental treatment for people with chronic cough. The company did, however, receive approval for the drug in Japan. Merck (NYSE: MRK) said Monday...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to AO-176 in R/R Myeloma

The anti-CD47 antibody, AO-176, has been granted an FDA orphan drug designation for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment and is being assessed in a phase 1/2 study. The FDA recently granted orphan drug designation to AO-176 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to a press release issued by Arch Oncology, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Idelalisib for Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Kami J. Maddocks, MD: Idelalisib [Zydelig] was the first PI3K [phosphoinositide 3-kinase] inhibitor approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. This and the others were approved based on single-arm phase 2 studies of patients who had relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and included populations with high-risk disease, including refractory patients who were refractory to both initial therapy and most recent therapy. The initial trial of idelalisib and real-world data since then have looked at outcomes in patients treated with idelalisib, and since approval, they have shown overall response rates between 55% and 60% and a median progression-free survival of about 1 year. The most common toxicities with this agent are infections and diarrhea, and then elevated liver function test, or transaminitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
