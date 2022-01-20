Two accidents on I-75 earlier today. Earlier: Turner McCall accident cleared.

DAVIESS COUNTY — Two people were injured in a Daviess County accident Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brooke M. Sanuw, 21, of Bethany, was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer on Missouri Route 6, about three miles east of Weatherby, around 11:44 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15. A Dodge Durango, driven by Faron R. Keeter, 65, of Pattonsburg, attempted to make a right turn when Sanuw’s vehicle impacted the rear of his Durango. Keeter was minorly injured and refused treatment at the scene. Sanuw was transported by Daviess County EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Comments / 0