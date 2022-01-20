Two accidents on I-75 earlier today. Earlier: Turner McCall accident cleared.

Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after a traffic accident on West Main Street. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:20 PM, Officers responded to the intersection of West Main Street and South Dixie Street in reference to a crash. An investigation was conducted and two subjects were taken in custody. Amy Salyer, 32 of Fort Worth, was booked in for Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle greater than $200 and Jasmine Hernandez-Thomas, 27 of Brenham, was booked in for an active warrant for Assault causing Bodily Injury- Family Violence.

