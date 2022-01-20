Veeva-LYSARC team up on innovation for lymphoma treatments

AbbVie will be releasing Phase 2 data for its experimental Cystic Fibrosis (CF) drugs that could potentially compete with Vertex’s drugs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a portfolio of 4 CF medicines including their lead drug Trikafta. Approximately 90 % of the world's 70,000 CF patients can be treated currently using Vertex's drugs. These breakthrough drugs costs over $300,000 annually per patient. Vertex has the only disease modifying CF drugs currently marketed and this has put Vertex on the path to a staggering $7.5 Bn in 2021 revenue. AbbVie has CF candidates in the clinic and they hope to secure a slice of this incredibly lucrative market.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 HOURS AGO