Counting Queers, Queering Sequels

Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Cauterucci and Bryan Lowder welcome our new third co-host, Jules Gill-Peterson, and talk to Kevin Guyan about his new book Queer Data. The crew then...

slate.com

The Independent

Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Must-Read Queer Found Family Books

Queer people have been making found families for as long as we’ve been around. For a lot of queer folks, found family and queerness are inextricably linked. Being queer has expanded my understanding of what family is. Building queer family continues to teach me new ways of being in the world and creating intimacy with other people. I often think of this quote from writer Ocean Vuong:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

12 Queer YA Audiobooks to Listen to in the First Half of 2022

2021 blessed us with an unprecedented bounty of queer Young Adult audiobooks, but 2022 may just top last year. It wasn’t long ago that I struggled to put together a handful of titles for this list, but this year the struggle is keeping the list manageable!. As always, I’m...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRAL

"Gender Queer" returns to Wake library shelves -- for now

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. "Gender Queer" returns to Wake library shelves -- for now. "Gender Queer," a comic strip about an author's journey to identifying as transgender, is returning...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Pitt News

The Queer Corner | The perks of taking your time

I read “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” on the night of my thirteenth birthday. I read it all in one night. Charlie, the main character, felt so old to me. So mature. He, a shining first-year high school student, lived with veracity. He lived in the moment. I couldn’t wait to live there, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Queer News Here, There, Everywhere

Hometown HavenCon: Austin's much-loved queer fandom fest HavenCon returns this April for its first in-person festival since 2019. Tickets are now on sale for the April 22-24 fest, touching down at Austin Marriott South. A standard one-day pass is $35 ($20 for folks ages 6-17), and a three-day pass will set you back $65 (VIP tix range from $150-550 for one). Schedule specifics have yet to drop but you can expect panels, workshops, game sessions, and a cosplay showcase sure to fill all of your queer and nerdy desires. In an effort to keep everyone safe amidst the COVID pandemic, every attendee, guest, vendor, volunteer, and staff member must provide HavenCon with either prior proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID antigen or PCR test dated within 48 hours of their arrival before they are allowed admittance to the convention. Keep up with HavenCon at havencontx.org... State Rep. Celia Israel officially announced her candidacy for Austin's next mayor this week. A founding member of the Texas Legislature's LGBTQ House Caucus, Israel would be the first openly gay mayor of Austin if elected. See more of the story here... Texas' anti-trans sports ban goes into effect next week on Tuesday (Jan. 18). Read next week's issue for how advocates are working to protect young trans Texans...
AUSTIN, TX
Literary Hub

Feeling Seen in Sort Of: On Queer Feelings and the Company of Others

In the first episode of HBO Max’s Sort Of, Sabi (Bilal Baig) is reeling from their boyfriend claiming that Sabi doesn’t “see” him. Bessy—who Sabi nannies for and who frequently patrons the queer bar where Sabi bartends—disagrees: “Sabi, you see everybody. You gotta dump his ass.”
TV SERIES
studybreaks.com

Some of the Biggest Highlights From ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6

For a show so heartwarming and inspiring, an episode-by-episode review is simply the only choice for discussion. The Dec. 31 premiere of the sixth season of “Queer Eye” was aptly timed; when better to release a show about five men improving the lives of local heroes than right before the new year, a time when almost everyone is resolving to improve themselves? “Queer Eye” returned for its sixth season after a break that lasted longer than a year and a half, thanks to the global pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Slate

Author Malinda Lo on the Limits of the Young Adult Label

This week, host June Thomas talks to author Malinda Lo, whose book Last Night at the Telegraph Club won the National Book Award. In the interview, Malinda explains that she never intended to write books under the young adult label. She also digs into her writing process, which involves many drafts and inspirational mood music.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker’ Offers a Retrospective of Queer Artistry

Ryan White, who was Oscar-shortlisted for his 2014 documentary feature The Case Against 8, first discovered the subject of his latest documentary short, Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (now streaming on Paramount+), when he was approached to direct the project. “Shamefully, I don’t think I’d ever heard of him before this film,” White tells THR. Leyendecker was a preeminent illustrator of the early 20th century, whose work for The Saturday Evening Post introduced iconic American visuals such as the New Year’s Baby and Santa Claus. But his work in advertising also is influential, as the then-closeted artist often...
MOVIES
NBC News

Queer TikTok could be a haven for teens — if adults let it

As TikTok has exploded in popularity over the past few years, it’s become known as a haven for queer and questioning teens online. More than that, its algorithm — which is known for feeding you videos you didn’t even know you wanted based on your viewing behavior — has helped quite a few people come to terms with their own queerness. And as the pandemic has pushed more and more of our lives online, TikTok has taken on even more importance in the lives of many young LGBTQ people.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Power of the Dog Has a Queer Problem

This article contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog. “Poison is a woman’s weapon,” Sherlock Holmes says in the 1945 movie Pursuit to Algiers, articulating one of popular culture’s favorite seductive fictions. The majority of real-life murders by poisoning are, as most acts of violence, committed by men. Yet works of entertainment such as Arsenic and Old Lace, Phantom Thread, and Game of Thrones have continuously circled the same logic: When physical prowess and social status confer strength, women fight carefully, in secret, and by exploiting their roles as helpers to men.
ANIMALS
KQED

Jaime Cortez's World of Humor, Queerness and Tenderness, in a Farmworker Labor Camp

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. In his debut collection, “Gordo,” artist and author Jaime Cortez pens short stories set in the central coast farmworker camps he grew up in near Watsonville and San Juan Bautista. By the time he was 10, Jaime was a veteran of the annual garlic and potato harvests. The book, which he says is “semi-autobiographical,” is a journey of queer self-discovery and complex identities that don’t fit the usual stereotypes of Steinbeck country, with lots of humor blended in. Cortez recently spoke with California Report Magazine host Sasha Khokha about the new collection.
ENTERTAINMENT
Harvard Crimson

Artist Profile: Claire J. Orrange ’23 On ‘Queer Life, Queer Love’

The cover of the 'Queer Life, Queer Love' anthology containing Claire J. Orrange's story. By Courtesy of Muswell Press. “Camp at the Grocery Store,” a short story written by Claire J. Orrange ’23, has been selected for inclusion in the anthology “Queer Life, Queer Love,” which looks at and celebrates the work of new and emerging BGLTQ+ writers from around the world. Orrange wrote the story during the beginning of the pandemic as part of Harvard English professor Neel Mukherjee’s creative writing workshop.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

