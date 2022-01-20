Counting Queers, Queering Sequels

Hometown HavenCon: Austin's much-loved queer fandom fest HavenCon returns this April for its first in-person festival since 2019. Tickets are now on sale for the April 22-24 fest, touching down at Austin Marriott South. A standard one-day pass is $35 ($20 for folks ages 6-17), and a three-day pass will set you back $65 (VIP tix range from $150-550 for one). Schedule specifics have yet to drop but you can expect panels, workshops, game sessions, and a cosplay showcase sure to fill all of your queer and nerdy desires. In an effort to keep everyone safe amidst the COVID pandemic, every attendee, guest, vendor, volunteer, and staff member must provide HavenCon with either prior proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID antigen or PCR test dated within 48 hours of their arrival before they are allowed admittance to the convention. Keep up with HavenCon at havencontx.org... State Rep. Celia Israel officially announced her candidacy for Austin's next mayor this week. A founding member of the Texas Legislature's LGBTQ House Caucus, Israel would be the first openly gay mayor of Austin if elected. See more of the story here... Texas' anti-trans sports ban goes into effect next week on Tuesday (Jan. 18). Read next week's issue for how advocates are working to protect young trans Texans...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO