ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GOP gubernatorial candidate David Perdue calls for new election police unit in Georgia

By Dan Merica
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue on Thursday called for the creation of an election police unit in Georgia, echoing a proposal by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and continuing Perdue's focus on election...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 110

Dave Riley
5d ago

Pretty sad that the party that claimed over and over that it was a fraudulent election (despite the lack of proof) due to election tampering.....proceed to do the very thing they claim occurred. Ironic.

Reply(11)
34
Get the HELL OVER IT
5d ago

They have nothing to go on but the big lie. THINK ABOUT IT??? What has the Republican Party done the past year??? NOTHING BUT KEEP THE LIE GOING.

Reply(27)
48
Timothy Henderson
5d ago

Sad how far down we have fallen as a nation all because of one Man. I will say this for those of you all who have forgotten. Trump said he would always run Republican if he ran ( he was a Democrat at first) for office because Republicans will believe anything. I guess the nut job was right..

Reply(6)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia governor candidate, former Sen. David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat said Perdue, a former U.S. senator, recorded a positive result “during routine COVID-19 testing.” Sweat said Perdue is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus. She said Perdue did not have a fever and wasn’t experiencing symptoms as of Monday evening.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Cumming, GA
State
Georgia State
Cumming, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
nsjonline.com

In Georgia, GOP upheaval over elections continues into 2022

ATLANTA — The storm over how Georgia’s elections are run is far from abating, as Republicans echoing former President Donald Trump’s concerns about the 2020 election make new proposals atop last year’s state law that set a benchmark for GOP voting changes nationwide. Republican gubernatorial challenger...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

David Perdue Gets COVID in Midst of Gubernatorial Campaign

It’s a case of déjà vu for David Perdue. The Georgia Republican, who is running for governor, has tested positive for COVID and has gone into quarantine a year after he had to isolate during the final days of his senatorial campaign because of a coronavirus exposure. Perdue’s positive test comes hours after he spoke at a lunch in Atlanta where many attendees were unmasked, according to the Associated Press. Perdue says he does not have symptoms and plans to campaign virtually until cleared to return to the trail.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Times

Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue campaigns virtually in Hall County after COVID diagnosis

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, Jan. 24, according to a statement released by his campaign. “This afternoon, during routine COVID-19 testing, David Perdue tested positive,” says the statement. “He is vaccinated and boosted. Perdue doesn’t have a fever and isn’t experiencing symptoms at this time.”
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
41nbc.com

David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has tested positive for COVID-19. Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat says Perdue recorded a positive result on Monday during routine COVID-19 testing. Sweat says the former U.S. senator is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus. She says Perdue did not...
ATLANTA, GA
Salon

GOP's new voter suppression tactic is also an old one: "Election police"

Republicans have been committing election fraud right out in the open since 1964 and covering it up by yelling about "voter fraud." Remember the hours-long lines to vote we've seen on TV ever since the '60s in minority neighborhoods? Those are no accident: They're part of a larger election fraud program the GOP has used to suppress the vote for 60 years now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Fraud#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Cnn Com
wgxa.tv

Raffensperger changes Georgia election system, Dominion to stay

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)--Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference on January 19, announcing that his office is rolling out a new voting platform for districts to use. Voters may not notice a difference at all. Everything that’s changing involves the software that election workers use to manage the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJCL

Former US Sen. David Perdue running for governor to unite party and defeat Stacey Abrams

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants to be Georgia’s next governor. Perdue is challenging fellow Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the party nomination in a primary. “I believe and a lot of people in Georgia believe that our governor let them down. Turned our election over to Stacey Abrams and because of that we have a very split conservative party on the republican side in Georgia,” Perdue said during an exclusive interview with WJCL 22 News. “The question is who can better bring the party together on the Republican side? Is it Brian Kemp who caused this fissure? Or me?” Perdue asked.
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

Modest rally starts Stacey Abrams 2022 campaign for governor

ATLANTA — Democrat Stacey Abrams ventured onto the campaign trail Wednesday for the first time since announcing her campaign for governor. Although Abrams skipped an Atlanta event last week with President Biden, she cleared her calendar to appear at a Union Hall with some of Georgia’s most reliable Democratic supporters.
ATLANTA, GA
CNN

CNN

845K+
Followers
128K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy