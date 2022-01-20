GOP gubernatorial candidate David Perdue calls for new election police unit in Georgia

It’s a case of déjà vu for David Perdue. The Georgia Republican, who is running for governor, has tested positive for COVID and has gone into quarantine a year after he had to isolate during the final days of his senatorial campaign because of a coronavirus exposure. Perdue’s positive test comes hours after he spoke at a lunch in Atlanta where many attendees were unmasked, according to the Associated Press. Perdue says he does not have symptoms and plans to campaign virtually until cleared to return to the trail.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO