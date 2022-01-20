Hunger Strike Medal trebles auction estimate

It flew sorties all through World War II, shot down a German fighter in a kill-or-be-killed dog-fight, and starred in the 1969 blockbuster movie The Battle Of Britain before being mothballed for 41 years in a Texas barn.
Now, fresh out of a five-year nut, bolt and last rivet restoration in Australia, this legendary 79-year-old Supermarine Spitfire Mark IX, is being offered for sale with a £4.5 million, or roughly $6.1 million, price tag.
“It is simply one of the most original Spitfires in existence,” Richard Grace, Spitfire specialist, and co-director of The Aircraft Sales Company in the UK, tells Robb Report....
