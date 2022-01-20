Hunger Strike Medal trebles auction estimate

The UK embassy in Argentina is to host its first ever Burns Supper after a diplomat whose family are from the poet’s birthplace was appointed as ambassador.Kirsty Hayes has always loved the celebration and has organised an inaugural event for 30 dignitaries at her official residence in Buenos Aires for Burns Night on January 25.She was born in Aberdeen however, her father was from Alloway, Ayrshire birthplace of Robert Burns while her grandmother shared the name Elizabeth Paton with the mother of the poet’s first child.Mrs Hayes, 44, was appointed to her role as ambassador in September,...

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO