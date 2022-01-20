ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

All state-operated drive-thru COVID testing sites closed today due to cold

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DMDX_0dqpbJtp00

ST. LOUIS – Due to the bitter temperatures, all state-operated drive-through COVID testing events are canceled on Thursday, January 20.

Top story: Missouri middle school teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

This includes the St. Charles Family Arena and the St. Louis Urban League. If you had an appointment set up for Thursday, you should have received a direct notification about rescheduling.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Fire heavily damages Jefferson County restaurant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Fire heavily damaged a Jefferson County restaurant Monday afternoon. The fire started at about 4:30 p.m. at Jilly’s Cafe and Steakhouse on Gravois Road in High Ridge. The fire spread from the rear of the building into the attic. The business was closed at the time and no one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drive Thru#St Louis County#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Vehicle crashes over the guardrail on 270 WB near McDonnell

ST. LOUIS – A grey vehicle went over the guardrail while traveling on 270 westbound near McDonnell Boulevard early Tuesday morning. First responders performed CPR on one of the individuals inside the vehicle at about 5 a.m., and then they took that person to a hospital. As crews worked to clean up the crash, traffic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Featured job: Clayton School district hiring substitute teachers

ST. LOUIS – Today’s job of the day is sponsored by the Clayton School District which is looking for substitute teachers. The district is paying substitutes 115 dollars a day.  Clayton’s schools are routinely ranked among the top public schools in the United States. Niche K-12 ranked Clayton as the best place to teach and the […]
CLAYTON, MO
FOX 2

Schlafly Bottleworks to produce 80 cans per minute after $1.1 M upgrade

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Schlafly is upgrading their Maplewood brewery with a new $1.1 million canning line. They will now be able to produce 80 cans per minute. They were previously limited to 25 cans per minute. The new line also allows the brewer to produce different can and package sizes. “We’re excited to continue smart […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX2Now

Did you see a ‘Monster Truck’ in the St. Louis area today?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–A “Monster Jam” show featuring the appropriately named ‘Devestator” and cohorts like ‘Iron Warrior’ and ‘Blue Thunder’ may have wrapped up Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center, but if you had your eyes peeled, you may have seen one on the streets in the St. Louis area and the Metro East on Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

35% of PCR COVID tests coming back positive, Missouri health officials say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More than 1-in-3 PCR COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Missouri, state health officials said Sunday, as the highly-infectious omicron variant shows no sign of loosening its grip on our collective health. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,024,477 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy