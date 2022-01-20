All state-operated drive-thru COVID testing sites closed today due to cold
ST. LOUIS – Due to the bitter temperatures, all state-operated drive-through COVID testing events are canceled on Thursday, January 20.
This includes the St. Charles Family Arena and the St. Louis Urban League. If you had an appointment set up for Thursday, you should have received a direct notification about rescheduling.
