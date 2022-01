MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The jury was seated Thursday in the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd. While Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty last month in this case, Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane have all pleaded not guilty. According to reporters in court, the jury is made up of 10 women and eight men. Most appear to be white, although the court has yet to release demographic information about the jurors. Their jobs titles include software engineer, wind turbine supervisor, grocery store clerk, nurse practitioner, day care provider and food service worker....

