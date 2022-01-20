Valencia interested in Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza

Atletico Madrid pulled off an enthralling comeback on Saturday by scoring in the 91st and 93rd minutes to claim a 3-2 victory over Valencia that Diego Simeone will hope can revive their season. Atletico were staring down the barrel of another disappointing defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano when Yunus Musah and Hugo Duro put Valencia two up at half-time. Matheus Cunha pulled one back just after the hour for Atletico but the real drama was saved for injury-time, when Angel Correa equalised and then two minutes later Mario Hermoso struck the winner to complete an incredible turnaround. After six defeats in their previous 10 games, Atletico will hope a stirring victory can serve as a springboard for the second half of the season.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO