Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to invest in modernizing the Soo Locks. They say with the investment, there is now enough funding to finish building a new lock. The new lock will mean there is a modern lock to handle larger vessels and will prevent failure of the locks, which would have negative consequences for the economy as it would disrupt Great Lakes shipping. Senators Stabenow and Peters have worked to secure enough funding to complete the new lock at a cost of $1.3 billion in total.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO