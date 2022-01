Frenkie de Jong was happy to prove Barcelona's matchwinner against Alaves. De Jong has been criticised in recent weeks but scored the winning goal in the 87th minute. The Dutchman said: "The win was very important because we are in a difficult phase of the season, but we have to improve how we play. It was very difficult here, the pitch was frozen, so it was very difficult to play here."

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO