These reptiles are everywhere in Florida. This one decided to take a dip! Check out the large alligator they found in a Florida swimming pool!. When John Hodge of Venice went to service a customer’s pool, little did he know that he would find a gator in the water! The alligator must have torn through the screened enclosure and decided the bottom of the pool would be a nice place to chill!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO