Syed Modi badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy progress to the quarter-finals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer world champion PV Sindhu progressed to the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Syed Modi International 2022 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, defeated Lauren Lam of the USA 21-16, 21-13 in 33 minutes. Both players started...

