ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Hardy Kruger dead at 93

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJae4_0dqpYKk500

BERLIN — German actor Hardy Kruger died Wednesday at age 93, his literary agent said Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Peter Kaefferlein said the adventure and war movie star died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in California.

Kruger, who deserted the Nazi army during World War II, appeared in numerous German-language films beginning in the 1940s, the AP reported. He later starred in the 1957 British film “The One That Got Away” and other English-language movies, such as 1977′s “A Bridge Too Far” and 1978′s “The Wild Geese,” according to the news agency.

“The fight against racism and the education of young people was his personal mission in life,” his agent said in a statement obtained by the AP. “His warmth, his joy for life and his unshakable sense of justice made him unforgettable.”

Kruger is survived by his third wife, writer Anita Park, and three children from previous marriages, including Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr., the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Dobie Gillis actor Dwayne Hickman dead at 87

Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87. Hickman died of complications from Parkinsons on Sunday at his home in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hardy Kruger death: A Bridge Too Far star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ aged 93

German film star Hardy Kruger has died suddenly at the age of 93.The actor was known for his role in adventure movies including A Bridge Too Far and The Wild Geese.Kruger’s death was confirmed by the actor’s Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, who announced today that Kruger died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Wednesday (19 January) at his home in California.Considered one of the biggest German actors of post-war cinema, Kruger featured in a number of noteworthy English-language projects, including the 1957 movie The One That Got Away. The film saw Kruger portray a German fighter pilot who attempts to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KTVL

Comedian, actor Bob Saget dead at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom "Full House," has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65. The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called Sunday about an "unresponsive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Movies#German#The Associated Press#Nazi#Ap#British
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Sonny Loses It!

Things are spiraling out of control in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Someone else could be on the verge of discovering Maxie’s secret, Jennifer Smith’s return shakes Laura to the core, Britt has a warning for Nina, and Sonny lashes out while also trying to repair his marriage to Carly. But is it already too late?
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy