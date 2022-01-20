ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New $200m growth debt fund targets European tech start-ups

By Blathnaid O’Dea
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew firm Atempo Growth is responding to an increased demand for debt funding in the European tech ecosystem. A new growth debt fund aimed at European tech start-ups has been launched by London-based venture debt platform Atempo Growth. Founded in 2021, Atempo Growth has announced the first close of...

www.siliconrepublic.com

hines.com

Hines Set to Launch New Open-Ended Core-Plus European Real Estate Fund; Hines Appoints Jorge Duarte as Hines European Property Partners (HEPP) Fund Manager

(LONDON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, is set to launch Hines European Property Partners (HEPP), its new diversified, open-ended core-plus fund focused on key European markets. Jorge Duarte, who joins Hines from Barings, has been appointed as Fund Manager. HEPP will leverage Hines’ expertise and boots on...
REAL ESTATE
Silicon Republic

Dublin’s Snapfix lands €1.75m to develop building management platform

Snapfix will use the investment to further develop its building management software, create new partnerships and fuel sales growth. Irish start-up Snapfix has received €1.75m in a funding round, backed by US investment group Sator Grove Holdings, to develop its building management platform. The Dublin-based company has created photo-based...
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

Microsoft invests €500,000 to tackle digital inequality in Irish schools

Microsoft is making investments in education initiatives in the Republic and Northern Ireland as part of efforts to increase access to digital learning and tech skills. Microsoft Ireland and Maynooth University are looking to address digital inequality in education and boost the number of girls engaging in STEM. The tech...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Dublin’s Exergyn nets €30m funding for thermal management tech

Exergyn plans to bring its thermal management tech to market, with the aim of reducing emissions and eliminating refrigerant gases. Dublin-based start-up Exergyn has raised $35m (€30m) in a Series A funding round to help roll out its thermal management technology. The Series A round was led by commodity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Silicon Republic

7 early-stage start-ups set to accelerate with NDRC in 2022

The first NDRC accelerator cohort this year at Dogpatch Labs includes four start-ups with women founders. After taking over the NDRC accelerator in 2020, Dogpatch Labs gave the programme a makeover and launched with its first cohort of 11 early-stage start-ups last year. This year, Dogpatch Labs will run two...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Santander Buys 30% Stake in Atempo Growth to Fund Tech Startups

In a bid to expand its commitment to financing high-growth European tech companies, Santander Bank has acquired a 30% stake in Atempo Growth, an independent venture debt manager, the Madrid-based lender announced Wednesday (Jan. 19.) Under the terms of the deal, St. Louis-based Atempo will bring its highly qualified management...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Elkstone to launch €75m venture fund for early-stage Irish tech start-ups

Elkstone aims to boost the success of its venture club and help Ireland’s tech scene with its new fund. Irish multi-family office Elkstone is introducing a new venture fund totalling €75m aimed at early-stage tech companies in Ireland. Elkstone provides services including wealth management, venture and real estate...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Two Irish start-ups get EU funding for breakthrough tech projects

In the first ever EIC Transition call, 42 projects from across Europe have been selected for a total of €99m in EU funding. Two Irish projects are among 42 selected for EU funding to help take breakthrough tech from the lab into the real world. The funding comes from...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Kilgore News Herald

Autonomous vehicle startup fund Wayve raises $200m

Autonomous vehicle startup fund Wayve has raised $200m (£147) for their new technology following reported backing from Microsoft and Virgin. The British firm plans to use the funds raised to launch their AV2.0 project, which uses cameras - as opposed to of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) - to map out a vehicle’s environment.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Three Irish agritech start-ups win big at UCD accelerator

Cotter Agritech, ProvEye and Izario have emerged victorious at the first AgTechUCD accelerator programme for start-ups. Three Irish agritech start-ups have been recognised for their innovations at the inaugural AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme hosted by University College Dublin (UCD). The programme was an intensive 12-week virtual accelerator for nine early-stage start-ups...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Limerick’s AMCS snaps up Australian software company Utilibill

The acquisition of Utilibill will help AMCS tap into smart billing for water and energy usage. AMCS, the Limerick-based waste and recycling software company, has acquired cloud utility billing platform Utilibill for an undisclosed sum. Headquartered in Melbourne, Utilibill provides companies with cloud-based software in the utility billing space. It...
SOFTWARE
phocuswire.com

Wayve drives off with $200M to scale autonomous mobility tech

Autonomous mobility tech startup Wayve has raised $200 million in a Series B round. Investment in the London-based company was led by Eclipse Ventures, with a number of new global financial investors also involved. Wayve, which has now raised $258 million, says the raise will help it scale as well...
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

Blossom Capital targets crypto tokens with new $432 million fund

Blossom Capital plans to allocate a full third of its new fund to crypto-powered firms. In addition to backing MoonPay, the venture firm has quietly been amassing tokens and even NFTs. London-based venture capital firm Blossom Capital, founded in 2017 as a generalist investor, is now planning to plough considerably...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

UK self-driving startup Wayve raises $200M to scale up technology

LONDON - British self-driving technology startup Wayve said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million from investors to scale up its autonomous driving technology globally and launch more pilot projects with commercial fleet partners. The Series B funding round brings the startup's total fundraising to $258 million and includes new...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

ICON commits $200M to interoperability incentive fund

The ICON Foundation announced plans to launch an interoperability incentive program for 200 million ICX, or approximately $200 million at the time of publication. The foundation supports the development of the ICON network, South Korea’s largest public aggregator chain. The foundation said that it hopes this program will incentivize the ICON community and its partner networks to adopt ICON’s Blockchain Transmission Protocol, or BTP.
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

Binance Labs to Invest in Oasis Foundation’s $200M Ecosystem Fund

The Fund that now has a corpus of $200 million will see a significant increase post the investment by Binance Labs. Binance Labs, the venture capital (VC) arm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance made an announcement revealing its interest in the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. The Fund that now has a corpus of $200 million will see a significant increase post Binance Lab’s contribution. The Oasis Ecosystem Fund is designed to help developers and entrepreneurs build on the Oasis network and thus power the next upsurge in Oasis applications that includes but is not limited to DeFi, Metaverse, data tokenization, NFTs, data governance, Data DAO, etc. It will help in the development of projects that will be a part of the overall Web 3.0 innovation ecosystem.
CHARITIES
NBC San Diego

European Uber Rival Bolt Valued at $8.4 Billion in New Funding Round

LONDON — The competition is getting tougher for Uber in Europe. Estonia-based ride-hailing start-up Bolt said Tuesday it has raised 628 million euros ($711 million) in a new funding round led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity. The investment, which was also backed by Whale Rock, Owl Rock and some...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Enterprise Ireland sets target for 20pc more high-potential start-ups

A new three-year strategy from Enterprise Ireland is going for growth across the country and building a strong regional pipeline with the help of Local Enterprise Offices. Announcing its highest jobs gain in a single year, Enterprise Ireland has revealed that its client companies now employ almost as many people as multinationals in Ireland.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Struggling techs lift European stocks

European stocks rebounded Tuesday, led by the struggling technology sector. Still down 6% for the year, the Stoxx Europe 600 technology sector. jumped 9%, and systems integration consultant Reply. REY,. +5.30%. rose 6%. Prosus. PRX,. +5.45%. , the investment company holding nearly a third of China’s Tencent, rose 4%.
STOCKS
Silicon Republic

Medical start-up ProVerum receives €30m in Series A funding

The Irish start-up has received FDA approval to trial its medical product after promising results in an Australian study. Medtech start-up ProVerum has raised €30m in a series A funding round to help it pursue regulatory approval for its medical products in Europe and the US. The investment round...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

