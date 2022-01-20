ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

Dog licenses for sale in West Carrollton

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFiQE_0dqpXKhs00

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County pet owners can buy their 2022 dog licenses in the West Carrollton Civic Center lobby on January 20 and 27.

Local heroes: Passerby saves driver from burning truck

According to the City of West Carrollton, a representative from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will be in the Civic Center Lobby from 5 to 7 pm on these two days to sell dog licenses.

These licenses are required by law for all dogs over the age of three months, however, there are several other benefits to getting your dog licensed, the release said.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Benefits include:

  • The ability to trace missing pets through the Montgomery County Auditor’s website
  • Legal proof of ownership
  • The ability to house dogs at the ARC shelter for two weeks before becoming the property of the county
  • Support for the shelter from licensing revenue

Licenses cost $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for unaltered dogs. Cash or check is required.

To avoid late fees, the city said to register your pet by January 31.  To purchase your license online, click here.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Road closure in Beavercreek: City estimates 1 week

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning on Monday, Alpha-Bellbrook Road will be closed for approximately a week. The City of Beavercreek said in a Facebook post that Alpha-Bellbrook Road, just north of Stauffer Drive, will be closed beginning on Jan. 24 so crews can install a new sanitary sewer line. The city estimated the work will […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Springfield urges cleanup of toxic barrel fill

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders within the City of Springfield are seeking to apply more pressure towards the cleanup of the Tremont City barrel fill. According to the City of Springfield, industrial waste barrels full of toxic chemicals are dumped in a part of the closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Rd. These barrels are […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Montgomery County, OH
Pets & Animals
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Montgomery County, OH
Lifestyle
WDTN

DeWine awards $4.7M in funding for Ohio police body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine awarded over $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies on Monday. According to the governor’s office, the $4.7 million in grant funding to local law enforcement agencies is for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs. “Body cameras have quickly become a […]
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Snowplow struck Monday night, 17th this winter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A snowplow was struck in Shelby County Monday night. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), a snowplow had been struck on I-75 northbound near Botkins around 9:30 p.m on Jan. 24. The driver did not suffer any life-threatening injuries said ODOT in a tweet. ODOT urged drivers to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

MAP: Does your child need a mask in school?

 DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of students in the Miami Valley, and it can be hard to know which districts are virtual or enforcing mask policies. WDTN.com has compiled a list of Miami Valley school districts and what the current mask policy is for students and staff. Some […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Public Health to host 2 vaccination clinics this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this upcoming week. PHDMC will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27. Information for the clinics is as follows: Wednesday, Jan. 26 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (by appointment […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#All Dogs#Pet Owners#Benefits#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

2 dead in New Paris fire

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were dispatched to a fire in New Paris early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. on Jan. 25, the Northwest Fire and Ambulance District said that crews were dispatched to 310 West Main St. on reports of a fire. According to the Northwest Fire and Ambulance District, two individuals were […]
NEW PARIS, OH
WDTN

OSHA withdraws vaccine mandate, AG Yost releases statement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) withdrew its emergency vaccine mandate order for businesses with 100 or more employers. The mandate was originally issued on Nov. 5, 2021, by OSHA, according to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Following the withdrawal of the mandate, Yost released a statement. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio National Guard arrives at Atrium Medical Center

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – 20 members of the Ohio National Guard have arrived at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. According to Sharon Howard, System Director of Site Communications at Premier Health, 20 members of the Ohio National Guard have arrived at the Atrium Medical Center. Howard said the National Guard members are performing tasks […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDTN

Miami Valley Winter Restaurant Week begins this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter Restaurant Week is returning to the Miami Valley for the week of Jan. 23. Starting on Sunday, Jan. 23 and ending on Sunday, Jan. 30, people can have a chance to try new dishes at an affordable price at local restaurants. Over 20 restaurants will be participating in this year’s […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Missing Dayton teen found unharmed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police announced a missing teen has been found safe after a missing person report was sent out Monday afternoon. Police said on Twitter that 16-year-old Christopher Goode was missing from the 3500 block of Stanford Place since 4:30 p.m. Monday. The teen did not have needed medication with him, according […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ODOT reports 2021 was deadliest year for drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– ODOT says they are spending millions of dollars in safety programs to increase driver safety across the state. They say funding new safety initiatives will make Ohio’s roads even safer after recording that 2020 was one of the deadliest years for the state, but even more drivers died on the roads in […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

2 children, father found dead in Preble County identified

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found dead in Preble County on Monday. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to a home in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road at 10:37 a.m. Police were called to the house for a welfare check on two […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trailer fire on East Stewart Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire is currently under investigation in Dayton. According to a Dayton Fire official on the scene at 928 Stewart Street, a trailer near an alleyway caught fire on Sunday. Crews said there was a man living in the trailer but he was able to get out without any injuries. They […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Mayor Mims to deliver his first State of the City address

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will be delivering a State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 9. On Feb. 9, at the Dayton Metro Library – Main Branch, Mayor Mims will be delivering his first State of the City address, according to the City of Dayton. Mims won the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy