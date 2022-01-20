ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open by unseeded Danka Kovinic

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Raducanu suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the Australian Open, being beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by world No. 98 Danka Kovinic. The 19-year-old Brit appeared to struggle with a blister on her hand throughout the match and required treatment on several occasions from the court...

abc17news.com

